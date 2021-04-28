Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) Recent Growth In Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Best Buy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$19b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Best Buy has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

NYSE:BBY Return on Capital Employed April 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Best Buy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

So How Is Best Buy's ROCE Trending?

Best Buy is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 30%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Best Buy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Best Buy has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 55%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Best Buy's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Best Buy is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Best Buy and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

