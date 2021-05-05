Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With SPX FLOW, Inc.'s (NYSE:FLOW) CEO Compensation

CEO Marc Michael has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 12 May 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing SPX FLOW, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that SPX FLOW, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.4m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$945k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.4m. So it looks like SPX FLOW compensates Marc Michael in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Marc Michael also holds US$12m worth of SPX FLOW stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$945k US$915k 17% Other US$4.5m US$3.9m 83% Total Compensation US$5.4m US$4.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between SPX FLOW and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at SPX FLOW, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:FLOW CEO Compensation May 5th 2021

SPX FLOW, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.9% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has SPX FLOW, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 58% over three years, SPX FLOW, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for SPX FLOW that investors should look into moving forward.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.