Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Compensation

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. The upcoming AGM on 22 April 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.2m over the year to January 2021. That's just a smallish increase of 3.8% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$672k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.9m. This suggests that Silicon Laboratories remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, G. Tuttle directly owns US$15m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$672k US$652k 11% Other US$5.5m US$5.3m 89% Total Compensation US$6.2m US$6.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 16% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 84% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Silicon Laboratories allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 36% per year. Its revenue is up 5.7% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Silicon Laboratories Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 52% over three years, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for Silicon Laboratories (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

