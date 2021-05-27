Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Compensation

Performance at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO Doug Ingram plans to fix this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 03 June 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

Comparing Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.3m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 6.9% on last year. We note that the salary of US$669.3k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$6.3m. In other words, Sarepta Therapeutics pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Doug Ingram holds US$27m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$669k US$650k 52% Other US$623k US$737k 48% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. Sarepta Therapeutics pays out 52% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 27% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 41%.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 20% over three years, some Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. The poor performance of the share price might have something to do with the lack of earnings growth. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

