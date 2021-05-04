Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Loews Corporation's (NYSE:L) CEO Compensation

Performance at Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO James Tisch plans to fix this. At the next AGM coming up on 11 May 2021, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Loews Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Loews Corporation has a market capitalization of US$15b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$7.0m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 25% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$651k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. That is to say, James Tisch is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, James Tisch directly owns US$960m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$651k US$975k 9% Other US$6.4m US$8.3m 91% Total Compensation US$7.0m US$9.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Loews allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Loews Corporation's Growth

NYSE:L CEO Compensation May 4th 2021

Loews Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 102% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 16% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Loews Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Loews Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 13% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders might want to question the board about these concerns, and revisit their investment thesis for the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Loews that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

