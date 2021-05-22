Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With East West Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Compensation

Performance at East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been reasonably good and CEO Dominic Ng has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing East West Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that East West Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.9m for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 6.5% over the previous year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.3m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$8.0m. So it looks like East West Bancorp compensates Dominic Ng in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Dominic Ng directly owns US$56m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 18% Other US$5.7m US$6.2m 82% Total Compensation US$6.9m US$7.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 43% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 57% is other remuneration. East West Bancorp sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at East West Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:EWBC CEO Compensation May 22nd 2021

East West Bancorp, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.0% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 3.7% over the previous year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has East West Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

East West Bancorp, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for East West Bancorp that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: East West Bancorp is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.