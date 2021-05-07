Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Compensation

The share price of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.7m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 9.0% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$780k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.7m. So it looks like Donnelley Financial Solutions compensates Dan Leib in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Dan Leib also holds US$8.8m worth of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$780k US$733k 17% Other US$3.9m US$3.6m 83% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$4.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 11% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 89% of the pie. Donnelley Financial Solutions is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 15% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 2.3% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. for providing a total return of 51% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 3 warning signs for Donnelley Financial Solutions (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Donnelley Financial Solutions is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

