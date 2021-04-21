Shareholders Will Probably Not Have Any Issues With AmeriServ Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASRV) CEO Compensation

Performance at AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has been reasonably good and CEO Jeff Stopko has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 27 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing AmeriServ Financial, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$67m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$579k for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 4.3% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is US$353.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$572k. This suggests that AmeriServ Financial remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Jeff Stopko holds US$320k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$353k US$342k 61% Other US$226k US$263k 39% Total Compensation US$579k US$605k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. According to our research, AmeriServ Financial has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc.'s Growth

AmeriServ Financial, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 10.0% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.7% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 5.9% over three years, AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for AmeriServ Financial that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

