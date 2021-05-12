Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Under the guidance of CEO Greg Brown, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$34b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$23m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$938k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Motorola Solutions, Inc. pays Greg Brown north of the industry median. What's more, Greg Brown holds US$95m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$938k US$1.3m 4% Other US$22m US$22m 96% Total Compensation US$23m US$24m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Investors may find it interesting that Motorola Solutions paid a marginal salary to Greg Brown, over the past year, focusing on non-salary compensation instead. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Motorola Solutions, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 41% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 4.3% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Motorola Solutions, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 96%, over three years, would leave most Motorola Solutions, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Motorola Solutions prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Motorola Solutions that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Motorola Solutions is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

