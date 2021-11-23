Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Performance at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been reasonably good and CEO Satya Nadella has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 30 November 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Microsoft Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Microsoft Corporation has a market capitalization of US$2.6t, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$50m for the year to June 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 12% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$2.5m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. This suggests that Satya Nadella is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Satya Nadella directly owns US$535m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$2.5m US$2.5m 5% Other US$47m US$42m 95% Total Compensation US$50m US$44m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 12% of total compensation represents salary and 88% is other remuneration. Microsoft pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Microsoft Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Microsoft Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 55% per year. Its revenue is up 20% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Microsoft Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 230% over three years, Microsoft Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for Microsoft that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

