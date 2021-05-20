Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing L.B. Foster Company's (NASDAQ:FSTR) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

Shareholders of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 27 May 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Bob Bauer Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that L.B. Foster Company has a market capitalization of US$194m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.2m for the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 3.1% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$637k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. This suggests that Bob Bauer is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bob Bauer directly owns US$3.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$637k US$635k 29% Other US$1.5m US$1.5m 71% Total Compensation US$2.2m US$2.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. According to our research, L.B. Foster has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at L.B. Foster Company's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:FSTR CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

Over the past three years, L.B. Foster Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 60% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has L.B. Foster Company Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 25% for the shareholders, L.B. Foster Company would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 2 warning signs for L.B. Foster (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: L.B. Foster is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.