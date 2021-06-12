Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

In the past three years, shareholders of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have seen a loss on their investment. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 18 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Rich Murray Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$362m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.0m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 36% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$565k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.3m. So it looks like Jounce Therapeutics compensates Rich Murray in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Rich Murray also holds US$647k worth of Jounce Therapeutics stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$565k US$541k 28% Other US$1.4m US$928k 72% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$1.5m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Jounce Therapeutics is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:JNCE CEO Compensation June 12th 2021

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 1.4% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 53%.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 11% for the shareholders, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Jounce Therapeutics we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

