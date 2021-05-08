Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

CEO Pete Arduini has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 14 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a market capitalization of US$6.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.7m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$848k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation pays Pete Arduini north of the industry median. Moreover, Pete Arduini also holds US$16m worth of Integra LifeSciences Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$848k US$975k 11% Other US$6.9m US$6.9m 89% Total Compensation US$7.7m US$7.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. Integra LifeSciences Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:IART CEO Compensation May 8th 2021

Over the past three years, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 31% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Important note: Integra LifeSciences Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.