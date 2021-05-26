Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Aon plc's (NYSE:AON) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

CEO Greg Case has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Aon plc (NYSE:AON) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 02 June 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Greg Case Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Aon plc has a market capitalization of US$57b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$20m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 27% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$11m. Hence, we can conclude that Greg Case is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Greg Case holds US$325m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 7% Other US$19m US$15m 93% Total Compensation US$20m US$16m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. Aon sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Aon plc's Growth

Aon plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 47% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 2.6% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Aon plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 88% over three years, Aon plc has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Aon that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

