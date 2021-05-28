Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.'s (NYSE:AEO) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 03 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Jay Schottenstein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$15m over the year to January 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 83% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.5m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$11m. This suggests that Jay Schottenstein is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Jay Schottenstein directly owns US$374m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 10% Other US$13m US$6.6m 90% Total Compensation US$15m US$8.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that American Eagle Outfitters allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 6.7% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 70%, over three years, would leave most American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters that you should be aware of before investing.

