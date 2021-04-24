Shareholders Will Probably Be Cautious Of Increasing MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Compensation At The Moment

Under the guidance of CEO Charlie Funk, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 29 April 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Charlie Funk Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$488m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$951k over the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. In particular, the salary of US$500.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.1m. This suggests that MidWestOne Financial Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Charlie Funk also holds US$3.5m worth of MidWestOne Financial Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$460k 53% Other US$451k US$493k 47% Total Compensation US$951k US$952k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. MidWestOne Financial Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 5.2% per year. Its revenue is up 18% over the last year.

We think the revenue growth is good. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 2.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for MidWestOne Financial Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

