Shareholders Will Probably Be Cautious Of Increasing Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVK) CEO Compensation At The Moment

The disappointing performance at Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) will make some shareholders rather disheartened. At the upcoming AGM on 10 December 2021, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

Comparing Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$37m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$207k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$174.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$463k. Accordingly, Ever-Glory International Group pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Edward Kang holds US$12m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$174k US$174k 84% Other US$33k US$13k 16% Total Compensation US$207k US$187k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 23% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 77% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Ever-Glory International Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGM:EVK CEO Compensation December 3rd 2021

Over the last three years, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 52% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -40% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) in Ever-Glory International Group we think you should know about.

Switching gears from Ever-Glory International Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.