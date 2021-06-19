Shareholders Will Probably Be Cautious Of Increasing Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Compensation At The Moment

The disappointing performance at Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) will make some shareholders rather disheartened. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 24 June 2021. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For N. Fine Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$67m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$489k for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. Notably, the salary which is US$400.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$1.2m. This suggests that N. Fine is paid below the industry median. What's more, N. Fine holds US$1.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$400k US$400k 82% Other US$89k US$90k 18% Total Compensation US$489k US$490k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. Cyclo Therapeutics pays out 82% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.5% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

The lack of EPS growth is certainly uninspiring. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -68% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Cyclo Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Switching gears from Cyclo Therapeutics, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

