Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Performance at Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has been reasonably good and CEO Mike Sand has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 25 January 2022. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$244m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$685k for the year to September 2021. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$451.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$874k. From this we gather that Mike Sand is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Mike Sand holds US$4.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$451k US$410k 66% Other US$234k US$275k 34% Total Compensation US$685k US$685k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 51% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 49% is other remuneration. According to our research, Timberland Bancorp has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

NasdaqGM:TSBK CEO Compensation January 19th 2022

A Look at Timberland Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 13% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 7.1% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 21% over three years, Timberland Bancorp, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for Timberland Bancorp that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from Timberland Bancorp, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.