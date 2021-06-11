Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Performance at Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been reasonably good and CEO Todd McKinnon has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 17 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Okta, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Okta, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$34b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$12m for the year to January 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 34% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$306k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$12m. From this we gather that Todd McKinnon is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Todd McKinnon holds US$1.2b worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$306k US$306k 3% Other US$12m US$8.7m 97% Total Compensation US$12m US$9.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. Investors may find it interesting that Okta paid a marginal salary to Todd McKinnon, over the past year, focusing on non-salary compensation instead. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Okta, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Okta, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 26% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 40%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Okta, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 308%, over three years, would leave most Okta, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Okta prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. We reckon that there are some shareholders who may be hesitant to increase CEO pay further until EPS growth starts to improve, despite the robust revenue growth.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Okta that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

