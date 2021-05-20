Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)'s (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Under the guidance of CEO Steve Klein, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Steve Klein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a market capitalization of US$877m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 32% above last year. We note that the salary of US$650.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.5m. This suggests that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Steve Klein also holds US$8.4m worth of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$650k US$595k 50% Other US$641k US$382k 50% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$977k 100%

On an industry level, total compensation is equally proportioned between salary and other compensation, that is, they each represent approximately 50% of the total compensation. Our data reveals that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:NFBK CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 23% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 33% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Been A Good Investment?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 15% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.