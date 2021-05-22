Shareholders Will Most Likely Find LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s (NYSE:LYB) CEO Compensation Acceptable

The share price of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been growing in the past few years, however, the per-share earnings growth has been lacking, suggesting something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 28 May 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a market capitalization of US$37b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.6m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. So it looks like LyondellBasell Industries compensates Bob Patel in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Bob Patel holds US$32m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.6m US$1.6m 11% Other US$14m US$14m 89% Total Compensation US$16m US$16m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 17% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 83% is other remuneration. LyondellBasell Industries pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year. It saw its revenue drop 12% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 12% over three years, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We identified 4 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: LyondellBasell Industries is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

