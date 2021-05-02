Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:HE) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Performance at Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been reasonably good and CEO Connie Lau has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 07 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Connie Lau Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.1m over the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 4.2% on the prior year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$950k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.3m. From this we gather that Connie Lau is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Connie Lau also holds US$27m worth of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$950k US$926k 19% Other US$4.2m US$4.0m 81% Total Compensation US$5.1m US$4.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 12% of total compensation represents salary and 88% is other remuneration. Hawaiian Electric Industries is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 6.0% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 10% over the last year.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 36%, over three years, would leave most Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Hawaiian Electric Industries that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Hawaiian Electric Industries is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

