Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Under the guidance of CEO Dan Santaniello, Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 04 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$285m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$829k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 21% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$345k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$766k. This suggests that Fidelity D & D Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Dan Santaniello holds US$2.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$345k US$305k 42% Other US$484k US$381k 58% Total Compensation US$829k US$686k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 43% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 57% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Fidelity D & D Bancorp and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 6.6% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 32%.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. We'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Fidelity D & D Bancorp that investors should look into moving forward.

