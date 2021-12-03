Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Biomerica, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BMRA) CEO Compensation Acceptable

The share price of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 09 December 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Biomerica, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Biomerica, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$55m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$488k for the year to May 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 48% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$137k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$585k. From this we gather that Zackary Irani is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Zackary Irani directly owns US$4.5m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$137k US$137k 28% Other US$352k US$194k 72% Total Compensation US$488k US$330k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Biomerica is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Biomerica, Inc.'s Growth

Biomerica, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 34% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 10%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Biomerica, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Biomerica, Inc. for providing a total return of 66% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Biomerica that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

