Shareholders Will Most Likely Find American Assets Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:AAT) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Performance at American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has been reasonably good and CEO Ernest Rady has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 08 June 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

Comparing American Assets Trust, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that American Assets Trust, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.4m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 17% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$600k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.4m. This suggests that American Assets Trust remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Ernest Rady holds US$278m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$600k US$546k 14% Other US$3.8m US$3.2m 86% Total Compensation US$4.4m US$3.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. In American Assets Trust's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at American Assets Trust, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:AAT CEO Compensation June 2nd 2021

American Assets Trust, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) increase by 11% per year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 12% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has American Assets Trust, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 10% over three years, American Assets Trust, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for American Assets Trust (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

