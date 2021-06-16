Shareholders Will Most Likely Find ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Under the guidance of CEO Steve Davis, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 22 June 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Steve Davis Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.8m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$768k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.7m. This suggests that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Steve Davis holds US$1.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$768k US$744k 10% Other US$7.0m US$6.9m 90% Total Compensation US$7.8m US$7.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. In ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:ACAD CEO Compensation June 16th 2021

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 9.3% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 25% over the last year.

We like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. We'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 54%, over three years, would leave most ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.