Shareholders Will Most Likely Find 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Under the guidance of CEO Mike Roman, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 11 May 2021. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing 3M Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, 3M Company has a market capitalization of US$114b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$21m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$19m. This suggests that 3M remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Mike Roman also holds US$4.0m worth of 3M stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.2m 6% Other US$19m US$17m 94% Total Compensation US$21m US$18m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 8% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 92% of the pie. 3M pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at 3M Company's Growth Numbers

NYSE:MMM CEO Compensation May 4th 2021

3M Company's earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.9% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has 3M Company Been A Good Investment?

3M Company has generated a total shareholder return of 9.4% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for 3M that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.