Shareholders Will Likely Find GrafTech International Ltd.'s (NYSE:EAF) CEO Compensation Acceptable

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Dave Rintoul plans to do to improve the less than great performance at GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) recently. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 13 May 2021. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing GrafTech International Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, GrafTech International Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$3.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 3.1% over the previous year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$692k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.2m. Accordingly, GrafTech International pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Dave Rintoul also holds US$468k worth of GrafTech International stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$692k US$667k 28% Other US$1.7m US$1.7m 72% Total Compensation US$2.4m US$2.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 26% of total compensation represents salary and 74% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, GrafTech International more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at GrafTech International Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:EAF CEO Compensation May 6th 2021

GrafTech International Ltd.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 225% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 32% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has GrafTech International Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 17% over three years, many shareholders in GrafTech International Ltd. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. This contrasts to the strong EPS growth recently however, and suggests that there may be other factors at play driving down the share price. A key question may be why the fundamentals have not yet been reflected into the share price. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders should take this opportunity to raise these concerns with the board and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for GrafTech International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

