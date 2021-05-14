Shareholders Will Likely Find Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE:BW) CEO Compensation Acceptable

The performance at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Kenny Young is planning to do about this. At the next AGM coming up on 20 May 2021, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$624m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.0m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 67% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$750k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.4m. In other words, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Kenny Young holds US$7.5m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$750k US$750k 38% Other US$1.2m US$5.3m 62% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$6.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 115% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 24% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -71% over three years, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss these concerns with the board and assess if the board's plan is likely to improve company performance.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

