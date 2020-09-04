Public Companies
CVX

Shareholders warm to proposals focused on climate, social issues -Georgeson

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

In a year shaped by health and economic crises, investors increased support for shareholder proposals that back environmental and social causes, according to data that experts say indicates a trend that will likely intensify in 2021.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - In a year shaped by health and economic crises, investors increased support for shareholder proposals that back environmental and social causes, according to data that experts say indicates a trend that will likely intensify in 2021.

A majority of shareholders, including index funds BlackRock and Vanguard, supported 18 environmental and social-oriented shareholder proposals during the 2020 annual meeting season, more than double last year's eight, shareholder services firm Georgeson and Proxy Insight said. In 2017, only five proposals gained support, the data showed.

At Chevron's CVX.N annual meeting, a proposal calling for reporting on climate lobbying aligned with Paris Agreement goals received 53.5% support, while at J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT.O, a proposal seeking information on how the company plans to reduce its contribution to climate change drew 54.3% support.

"Climate change and sustainability continues to be a focus for many investors but with a greater sense of pressure over reporting and accountability," Hannah Orowitz, senior managing director at Georgeson, told Reuters.

At the same time, the report shows that shareholders appear more focused on better board oversight, having supported proposals for an independent chair this year at Baxter International and Boeing. The Boeing proposal received 52% support at a time when the company has been hurt by the grounding of its 737 MAX airliner after deadly crashes and suggests shareholders are concerned about the independent chair leading effectively.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and a national focus on racism, experts say shareholders will likely press for more changes next year. "The pandemic and the renewed focus across society on racism will mean that next year's shareholder proposal landscape may bring new kinds of proposals around social justice and anti-racism, as well as employee health and safety issues," Orowitz said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX JBHT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Public Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular