Shareholders vote to oust chair of Trian UK investment firm

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of UK investment trust Trian Investors 1 Ltd (TI1) TI1.L have voted at an extraordinary general meeting to remove Chris Sherwell as company chair, Trian said on Monday.

TI1's investment management strategy is carried out by activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, holdings of which include Unilever ULVR.L and Wendy’s WEN.O.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by David Goodman )

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.