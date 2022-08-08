US Markets
Shareholders vote to oust chair of Trian UK investment firm

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of UK investment trust Trian Investors 1 Ltd (TI1) TI1.L have voted at an extraordinary general meeting to remove Chris Sherwell as company chair, Trian said on Monday.

TI1's investment management strategy is carried out by activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, holdings of which include Unilever ULVR.L and Wendy’s WEN.O.

