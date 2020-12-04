Shareholders vote down Singapore real estate trust's merger proposal

Adds details from paragraph 2 onwards

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sabana Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) SABA.SI, which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT ESRR.SI, said its shareholders had voted against a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus, terminating the merger.

The activists had said the deal between Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT, whose managers are both owned by a unit of Asian logistics giant ESR Cayman Ltd 1821.HK, had undervalued Sabana REIT.

Sabana REIT said in a statement on Friday that 66.7% of its shareholders had backed the proposal to amend its trust deed, but this was below the 75% required for the merger vote to go ahead.

"While we believe the merger has a compelling strategic rationale, unitholders have expressed that they prefer Sabana REIT to remain as a standalone REIT," Chief Executive Officer Donald Han said.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga

