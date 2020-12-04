CMIT

Shareholders vote down Singapore real estate trust's merger proposal

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's Sabana Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT, said its shareholders had voted against a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus, terminating the merger.

Adds details from paragraph 2 onwards

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's Sabana Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) SABA.SI, which was under pressure from activist funds over a planned merger with larger rival ESR-REIT ESRR.SI, said its shareholders had voted against a proposal to amend its trust deed, thus, terminating the merger.

The activists had said the deal between Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT, whose managers are both owned by a unit of Asian logistics giant ESR Cayman Ltd 1821.HK, had undervalued Sabana REIT.

Sabana REIT said in a statement on Friday that 66.7% of its shareholders had backed the proposal to amend its trust deed, but this was below the 75% required for the merger vote to go ahead.

"While we believe the merger has a compelling strategic rationale, unitholders have expressed that they prefer Sabana REIT to remain as a standalone REIT," Chief Executive Officer Donald Han said.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMIT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters