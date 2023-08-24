News & Insights

US Markets
HE

Shareholders sue Hawaiian Electric over Maui wildfires

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 24, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Hawaiian Electric HE.N on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the utility provider in a San Francisco federal court, alleging the company's failure to disclose important information about its wildfire prevention and safety protocols.

Hawaiian's protocols and procedures were inadequate, placing Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires, the lawsuit alleged.

Shareholders have suffered "significant losses and damages" due to the company's "wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of its securities," according to the court filing.

The stock of Hawaii's largest utility remains more than 40% down for the week and has lost more than half of its value since the Aug. 8 wildfires that destroyed the coastal Maui town of Lahaina and killed at least 115 people.

The cause of the fires has not yet been determined, but the Honolulu-based company has been blamed for them in class-action lawsuits. These claim the utility failed to shut off power lines despite warnings that high winds might blow those lines down and spark wildfires.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.