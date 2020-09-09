Public Companies
Shareholders seek Fortescue moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd must commit to not damaging or disturbing cultural heritage sites in Australia and lift confidentiality provisions on Aboriginal owners, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday.

Sept 10 (Reuters) -

The resolution requests the iron ore miner to adopt a moratorium on undertaking activities that may disturb or destroy cultural heritage sites until the relevant laws are strengthened, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said in a statement.

The body earlier made a similar request to mining giant BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, after the launch of a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto RIO.AX legally destroyed caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion.

