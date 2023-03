MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing 68.9% of Unicredit's CRDI.MI capital were present at its annual general meeting, the bank said on Friday ahead of a vote on executive pay.

Leading shareholders in attendance include BlackRock, Parvus Asset Management and Allianz.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.