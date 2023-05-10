News & Insights

Shareholders representing 65% capital registered for Enel AGM

May 10, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing 65% of the capital of Enel ENEI.MI have registered to vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting (AGM), the chairman of Italy's biggest utility said on Wednesday.

Opening a key meeting that will decide over a board shake-up at the utility proposed by the Italian government, Enel Chairman Michele Crisostomo also said that the Treasury owns 23.6% in the group and BlackRock 5%.

