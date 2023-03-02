PPH

Shareholders reject NZ's Pushpay's $953 mln buyout

March 02, 2023 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ said on Friday a shareholder vote to decide whether Sixth Street and BGH Capital would acquire the payment platform provider for NZ$1.53 billion ($953.19 million) had not been passed.

The scheme requuires 75% of shareholders not associated with either Sixth Street or BGH Capital to vote in favour of the deal, but only 55.54% did.

($1 = 1.6051 New Zealand dollars)

