Shareholders reject NZ's Pushpay's $953 mln buyout

March 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ said on Friday a shareholder vote to decide whether Sixth Street and BGH Capital would acquire the payment platform provider for NZ$1.53 billion ($953.19 million) had not been passed.

The scheme requuires 75% of shareholders not associated with either Sixth Street or BGH Capital to vote in favour of the deal, but only 55.54% did.

($1 = 1.6051 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.