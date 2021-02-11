Shareholders pressure Australia's top two gas producers to publish climate report

Updates with Woodside's statement

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australia's top two gas producers said on Thursday that shareholders had called upon the firms to publish annual climate reports at a time when energy companies face increasing scrutiny over their commitment to battle climate change.

Oil companies around the world are under pressure to take action to reduce emissions and increase transparency on their response to climate change, as the shift towards cleaner forms of energy accelerates.

The resolutions, submitted by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), are pushing for an annual climate report and a strategy to reduce the companies' emissions, which shareholders would have to approve.

The ACCR is working with UK hedge fund Chris Hohn's Children's Investment Fund Foundation on the effort.

Woodside, the country's top independent gas producer, said in its statement it is assessing the validity of the proposal.

Separately, Santos Ltd STO.AX said that it did not consider the changes to be necessary and in the interest of shareholders because it already published an annual climate report consistent with the guidelines of the G20 taskforce on climate-related financial disclosures.

"Management remuneration is also linked to the company's emission reduction targets and shareholders are already able to vote on adoption of management remuneration at the Annual General Meeting," Australia's second-largest independent gas producer said.

Santos had been similarly dismissive of a shareholder request last week to report annually how its capital expenditure and operations would be managed in a way that was consistent with the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

Both Woodside and Santos have said they plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

