Shareholders Of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Must Be Happy With Their 98% Return

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) share price is up 73% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 65% share price gain over twelve months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Western Digital moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:WDC Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

We know that Western Digital has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Western Digital will grow revenue in the future.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Western Digital's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Western Digital's TSR of 98% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Western Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 65% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 15%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Western Digital (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

