Shareholders Of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Must Be Happy With Their 168% Total Return

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) which saw its share price drive 134% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sun Communities actually saw its EPS drop 7.4% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, Sun Communities' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 13% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SUI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We know that Sun Communities has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Sun Communities in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Sun Communities, it has a TSR of 168% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Sun Communities shareholders are up 26% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 22% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sun Communities you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

