Shareholders Of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Must Be Happy With Their 98% Return

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. To wit, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares are up 59% in three years, besting the market return. More recently the stock has gained 13% in a year, which isn't too bad.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Smith & Wesson Brands achieved compound earnings per share growth of 28% per year. The average annual share price increase of 17% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SWBI Earnings Per Share Growth June 15th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Smith & Wesson Brands the TSR over the last 3 years was 98%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Smith & Wesson Brands' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 42%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 1.0%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Smith & Wesson Brands (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

