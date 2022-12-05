Shareholders of Russia's Lukoil approve FY 2021, interim 2022 dividend

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

December 05, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Updates with shareholders approving dividend

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM approved on Monday a dividend on 2021 full-year results as well as a 2022 interim dividend, the company said, after it had postponed the last-year payment in May.

According to the regulatory disclosure, the meeting of shareholders approved 2021 dividend of 537 roubles ($8.62) per share and 256 roubles per share on nine months results of this year, in line with board's early recommendations.

In May, the company postponed payment on a final dividend for 2021.

($1 = 62.3200 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.