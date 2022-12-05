Shareholders of Russia's Lukoil approve FY 2021, interim 2022 dividend

Updates with shareholders approving dividend

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM approved on Monday a dividend on 2021 full-year results as well as a 2022 interim dividend, the company said, after it had postponed the last-year payment in May.

According to the regulatory disclosure, the meeting of shareholders approved 2021 dividend of 537 roubles ($8.62) per share and 256 roubles per share on nine months results of this year, in line with board's early recommendations.

In May, the company postponed payment on a final dividend for 2021.

($1 = 62.3200 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

