Shareholders of Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir agree on plan to take firm private

December 30, 2022 — 03:23 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's largest children's toy retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM on Friday said its shareholders had agreed to restructure the business in the form of a spin-off, as part of a reorganisation that could see the company become private.

Detsky Mir's free float exceeds 50%, according to Refinitiv data, and counts a host of Western funds and banks among its shareholders.

The company's restructuring could set a precedent that other Russian firms with a large portion of foreign investors may seek to copy, as Western sanctions and Russian counter-measures have effectively frozen access to certain holdings.

Detsky Mir said 97.91% of votes cast by more than half its shareholders were in favour of the reorganisation.

