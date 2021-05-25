Shareholders Of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Must Be Happy With Their 86% Return

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) share price is up 63% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 26% over the last year.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Restaurant Brands International managed to grow its earnings per share at 17% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:QSR Earnings Per Share Growth May 25th 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Restaurant Brands International's TSR for the last 5 years was 86%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Restaurant Brands International shareholders gained a total return of 30% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 13% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Restaurant Brands International (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

