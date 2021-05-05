Shareholders of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Must Be Delighted With Their 301% Total Return

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) share price has soared 248% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. And in the last month, the share price has gained -0.5%.

Nuance Communications isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Nuance Communications actually saw its revenue drop by 9.6% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 52% per year, but it has. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Nuance Communications' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Nuance Communications' TSR, at 301% is higher than its share price return of 248%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nuance Communications has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 170% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 29%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Nuance Communications it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

