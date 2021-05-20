Shareholders Of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Must Be Happy With Their 261% Total Return

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) which saw its share price drive 233% higher over five years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, MSA Safety achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.2% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 27% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 56.22.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MSA Earnings Per Share Growth May 20th 2021

We know that MSA Safety has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of MSA Safety, it has a TSR of 261% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

MSA Safety shareholders are up 39% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 29% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MSA Safety better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with MSA Safety .

We will like MSA Safety better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

