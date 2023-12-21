News & Insights

US Markets

Shareholders of Mexican steelmaker AHMSA ok $600 mln credit, $95 mln assembly plant

December 21, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) voted in favor of receiving financing of up to $600 million and a $95 million assembly plant contract with Cargill, the steelmaker, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, said in a filing on Thursday.

Shareholders also voted to postpone a payment due to Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex by one year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.