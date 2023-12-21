Shareholders of Mexican steelmaker AHMSA ok $600 mln credit, $95 mln assembly plant

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) voted in favor of receiving financing of up to $600 million and a $95 million assembly plant contract with Cargill, the steelmaker, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, said in a filing on Thursday.

Shareholders also voted to postpone a payment due to Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex by one year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

