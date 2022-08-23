US Markets

Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex approve delisting plan

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex approved a plan for the company to exit Mexico's main stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex MONEXB.MX approved a plan for the company to exit Mexico's main stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monex becomes the latest company to delist from the country's main exchange following the announcement last month that outstanding shares in Mexican department store operator Grupo Sanborns GSANBORB1.MX would be bought up by Grupo Carso GCARSOA1.MX.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular