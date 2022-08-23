Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex approve delisting plan

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Mexican brokerage Monex MONEXB.MX approved a plan for the company to exit Mexico's main stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monex becomes the latest company to delist from the country's main exchange following the announcement last month that outstanding shares in Mexican department store operator Grupo Sanborns GSANBORB1.MX would be bought up by Grupo Carso GCARSOA1.MX.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

