Shareholders of Medifast (NYSE:MED) Must Be Delighted With Their 990% Total Return

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares for the last five years, while they gained 847%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Medifast managed to grow its earnings per share at 46% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 57% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MED Earnings Per Share Growth June 7th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Medifast has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Medifast the TSR over the last 5 years was 990%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Medifast shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 183% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 61%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Medifast is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

